Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, and other defendants were sued Monday in Ohio Southern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by Dunn Harrington LLC on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was injured while working as a freight conductor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01400, Croy v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

April 24, 2023, 3:51 PM

Jeremy Croy

Dunn Harrington LLC

Norfolk Southern Railway Company

Matthew Shutt

Professional Transportation, Inc.

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act