Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Kullman Firm on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Quanta Services company Mears Group to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Joel F. Dillard P.A. on behalf of a plaintiff who challenges the grounds of being terminated for keeping a firearm locked in her personal vehicle. The case is 3:22-cv-00736, Crowther v. Mears Group, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 20, 2022, 8:13 PM