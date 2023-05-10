New Suit - Contract

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Sebaly Shillito & Dyer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Crown Equipment Corp. The suit pursues claims against Pneu-Mech Systems Manufacturing and other defendants for allegedly failing to complete a contracted project to construct a $15 million powder coating system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00059, Crown Equipment Corporation v. Brady et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 10, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Crown Equipment Corporation

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Brawtus Holding Company, Inc.

Brawtus, Management Company, LLC

David Brady

Joseph Boggs

Pneu-Mech Systems Manufacturing, Inc.

Pneu-Mech Systems Manufacturing, LLC

United Finishing Systems LLC

William Tucker

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract