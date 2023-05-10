Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Sebaly Shillito & Dyer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Crown Equipment Corp. The suit pursues claims against Pneu-Mech Systems Manufacturing and other defendants for allegedly failing to complete a contracted project to construct a $15 million powder coating system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00059, Crown Equipment Corporation v. Brady et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 10, 2023, 6:22 PM