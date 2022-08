New Suit

Crown Castle International, a Pennsylvania company providing shared communications infrastructure, filed a negligence lawsuit against Viking Utility on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Goede DeBoest & Cross, accuses Viking of damaging a cable line during land excavation. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61556, Crown Castle Fiber LLC v. Viking Utility Inc.

Real Estate

August 22, 2022, 4:36 PM