New Suit

Crown Castle International, a Pennsylvania company providing shared communications infrastructure, sued Black Electric Inc. Thursday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, accuses the defendant of damaging a Crown Castle telecom cable installed on the Hatem Bridge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02497, Crown Castle Fiber LLC v. Black Electric Inc.

Telecommunications

September 29, 2022, 7:28 PM