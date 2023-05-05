New Suit - Class Action

Progressive was slapped with an insurance class action on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Shamis & Gentile, Edelsberg Law and Liles Parker, accuses the defendant of arbitrarily applying a 'Projected Sold Adjustment' deduction when calculating actual cash values for total loss payouts. According to the complaint, the deduction is based on an inaccurate assumption that the final sales price of the vehicle will be negotiated below the list price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00605, Crowley v. Progressive Gulf Insurance Co.

May 05, 2023, 4:50 PM

