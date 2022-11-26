Who Got The Work

Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company has tapped attorneys Warren von Schleicher of Smith Von Schleicher & Associates and Wm. Clayton Crawford and Abbigale Gentle of Foland Wickens Roper Hofer & Crawford to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Oct. 12 in Missouri Western District Court by BurnettDriskill, Attorneys on behalf of Tammy Crowley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes, is 4:22-cv-00652, Crowley v. Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 26, 2022, 9:25 AM