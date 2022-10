News From Law.com

Citing a focus on consumers and a rise in both class-actions and ESG-related work, a litigation leader in Washington, D.C. has decamped from Crowell & Moring for Katten Muchin Rosenman. Christopher Cole, who previously co-chaired the technology and brand protection group at Crowell, has joined Katten as a partner and chair of the advertising, marketing and promotions practice, the firm announced Wednesday.

October 26, 2022, 6:00 PM