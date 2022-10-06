Crowell Snags Former Federal Prosecutor in California | Law....

News From Law.com

Washington-headquartered Crowell & Moring has brought in former Federal prosecutor Jennie Wang VonCannon as part of the firm's expanding California offering and service to clients on white collar and regulatory defense matters, investigations, cyber and privacy incidents, and commercial civil litigation. VonCannon was at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California for more than a decade, eventually being appointed deputy chief of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section of the National Security Division.

Legal Services

October 06, 2022, 6:00 AM