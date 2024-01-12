Crowell Moves Into New Hudson Yards Office, As Firm Prioriti...

News From Law.com

Crowell & Moring attorneys moved this month into the firm's new Manhattan office in Hudson Yards at Two Manhattan West, after years of firm growth in the Big Apple. Crowell has taken over two floors or 71,000 square feet of the 58-story office tower designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill that offers sweeping views of the Hudson River. The new space is slightly smaller than the 75,000 square feet the firm was occupying at its previous office for the past 15 years at 590 Madison Avenue.

January 12, 2024, 3:14 PM

