Law firms in Washington, D.C., continued to pick up lateral attorneys with significant government experience, as Big Law sees robust demand in regulatory, enforcement, antitrust and litigation practices. Crowell & Moring; Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft; and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath were among the latest to add lawyers with government legal experience in the last week.

Government

October 19, 2023, 1:14 PM

