Crowell & Moring has added a partner that boosts both its commercial class action and financial services offerings. Mohamed Awan has joined the firm's litigation and mass tort, product, and consumer litigation groups. Now based in Washington, Awan comes from Honigman, where he was a partner in the litigation practice in Detroit since 2017. Prior to that, he was a corporate lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis in New York.

August 17, 2022, 11:45 AM