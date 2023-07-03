Crowell & Morings Pro Bono Fight to Free Crosley Green Faces...

News From Law.com

Crosley Green took the news better than his family, his lawyers said, when the recently reincarcerated 65-year-old man from Titusville, Florida learned his tentative release date would be in 2054."His family is having a hard time believing or understanding why, under all of the circumstances of him being released for two years, him being a model citizen, a model inmate for 30 years, why he would be denied parole," said Jeane Thomas, one of Green's pro bono lawyers at Crowell & Moring who attended Green's parole hearing in Tallahassee last week. "And it's very hard to explain it to them."

July 03, 2023, 1:57 PM

