Crowell & Moring Pro Bono Team Asks Supreme Court to Uphold ...

Crosley Green has affirmed his innocence from the day he was accused of murdering Charles "Chip" Flynn in a Mims, Florida orange grove in 1989. After 32 years in prison, 19 of them on death row, Green's future hinges on a U.S. Supreme Court petition filed by Green's pro bono litigators at Crowell & Moring on Friday.At issue is a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit that prosecutors in Florida, Georgia and Alabama can withhold exculpatory information from the defense if such information would be inadmissible as evidence. In Green's case, prosecutors withheld notes from responding police officers who provided multiple reasons why they believed Flynn's ex-girlfriend, Kim Hallock, killed him.

January 25, 2023, 4:36 PM