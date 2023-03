News From Law.com

Reaping the benefits of a busy year for litigation and regulatory work, Crowell & Moring ended 2022 solidly in the green, posting a 14% jump in revenue to $590 million and 8.7% rise in average profits per equity partner to $1.3 million.

March 24, 2023, 5:30 AM

