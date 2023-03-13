Crowell & Moring Continues 15-Year Fight for Pro Bono Client...

News From Law.com

Throughout Crowell & Moring's 15-year representation of Crosley Green, a 65-year-old Florida man convicted of murdering Charles "Chip" Flynn in 1989 and conditionally released in 2021, the law firm has devoted thousands of pro bono hours to getting Green out of prison and then preventing him from going back. The attorneys are now preparing their final strategy: an appeal for parole or clemency to the Florida Commission on Offender Review or Gov. Ron DeSantis following the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Green's writ of certiorari at the end of February.

March 13, 2023, 5:32 PM