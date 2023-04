New Suit - Employment

Walmart Stores East LP was sued Friday in Tennessee Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by HMC Civil Rights Law on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was terminated after requesting an accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01056, Crowe v. Walmart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Crowe

Plaintiffs

Hmc Civil Rights Law, PLLC

defendants

Walmart Stores East, LP

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA