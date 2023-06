New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed a data breach class action Monday in Florida Southern District Court against MCNA Dental. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard almost nine million individuals’ sensitive data, resulting in a data breach between February and March 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61065, Crowe v. Managed Care of North America, Inc., d/b/a Mcna Dental.

Health & Life Insurance

June 05, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Crowe

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Managed Care of North America, Inc., d/b/a Mcna Dental

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct