CrowdStrike Faces 2nd Class Action Over Global Computer Cras...

News From Law.com

Two Iowa residents are the named lead plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against Austin-based software and cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. in federal court in the Western District of Texas. Christopher Harlan and Sara Harlan are suing on behalf of themselves and other Delta Air Lines customers who had their travel plans disrupted by the global computer crash that affected scheduled flights from July 19 to July 25, according to the complaint now pending before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

Legal Services

August 28, 2024, 2:17 PM