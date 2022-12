New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of commercial real estate investment platform CrowdStreet Inc. The suit accuses BDR Capital LLC of failing to pay fees pursuant to a series of agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01820, CrowdStreet Inc. v. Bdr Capital LLC.

Technology

December 23, 2022, 9:21 PM