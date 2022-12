Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Symetra to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to short-term disability benefits, was filed pro se by Laura C. Crowder Hitz. The case is 4:22-cv-01374, Crowder Hitz v. Symetra.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 12:55 PM