Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stewart Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich subsidiary Steadfast Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for commercial property damage claims, was filed by Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew on behalf of mortgage lender Crowdcopia LLC and FRE Holdings. The case is 2:22-cv-04954, Crowdcopia LLC et al. v. Steadfast Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 13, 2022, 6:42 PM