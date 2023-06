Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ecovyst Catalyst Technologies and Ecovyst Midco II to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Doyle & Bruce on behalf of an employee who contends he was wrongfully terminated for using granted workers’ compensation. The case is 4:23-cv-00405, Crow v. Ecovyst Midco II et al.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Crow

Plaintiffs

Doyle & Bruce LLC

defendants

Ecovyst Catalyst Technologies LLC

Ecovyst Midco II

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA