Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wallace Saunders on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Casey's General Stores, an Iowa-based convenience store chain operator, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Tyler E. Brown on behalf of George Crow. The case is 5:23-cv-06016, Crow v. Casey's General Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 27, 2023, 8:12 PM