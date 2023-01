New Suit - Privacy

Stanley D. Crow and S.Crow Collateral filed a privacy lawsuit against the U.S. government on Friday in Idaho District Court. The suit, brought by Kirton McConkie, accuses the IRS of unlawfully disclosing private information about the plaintiff's tax returns in a lawsuit to which the plaintiff is not a party. The case is 1:23-cv-00046, Crow et al. v. United States of America.

Government

January 27, 2023, 8:30 PM