Who Got The Work

General Motors has tapped attorney Matthew R. Beatty of Beatty Navarre Strama to defend a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed June 16 in Texas Southern District Court by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of the owners of a GMC Sierra 1500 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, is 3:23-cv-00177, Crow et al v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

August 01, 2023, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

James Crow

Megan Crow

Kimmel Silverman PC

defendants

General Motors LLC

defendant counsels

Beatty Navarre Strama PC

nature of claim: 890/