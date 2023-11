Who Got The Work

R. Michelle Tatum-Bush and Sara K. Finnigan of FordHarrison have entered appearances for Health First Shared Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The action was filed Sept. 26 in Florida Middle District Court by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of an associate project manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:23-cv-01854, Crouse v. Health First Shared Services, Inc.

Health Care

November 10, 2023, 11:44 AM

Kayla Crouse

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

Health First Shared Services, Inc.

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches