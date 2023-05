Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PH Health Care Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, centered an IT management agreement, was filed by attorney Carl J. Engleman Jr. on behalf of Crossroads Technologies. The case is 2:23-cv-01733, Crossroads Technologies, Inc. v. Ph Health Care Services, Inc.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Crossroads Technologies, Inc.

defendants

Ph Health Care Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract