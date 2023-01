Who Got The Work

Bran Noonan and Richard Bahrenburg of FordHarrison have entered appearances for Getir US Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Dec. 1 in New York Eastern District Court by the Shaked Law Group, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:22-cv-07277, Crosson v. Getir US, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 16, 2023, 5:22 AM