New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Dicello Levitt and Stranch Jennings & Garvey on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 3:23-cv-00688, Crossman v. HCA Healthcare Inc.

Health Care

July 13, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Crossman

Plaintiffs

Wexler Wallace

Dicello Levitt & Casey LLC

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

defendants

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract