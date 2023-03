New Suit - Trademark

CrossFit filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Marty Scarberry and Legends Barbell on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, accuses Scarberry of continuing to offer CrossFit-branded training despite termination of an Affiliate Agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00460, CrossFit LLC v. Scarberry et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 16, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

CrossFit, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Legends Barbell

Marty Scarberry

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims