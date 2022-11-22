New Suit - Trademark

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of popular fitness company CrossFit. The suit arises from underlying affiliate agreements with defendant Angel Rodriguez. The suit accuses Rodriguez of continuing to use the plaintiff's marks beyond the expiration of the agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02078, CrossFit, LLC v. Rodriguez.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 22, 2022, 7:53 PM