New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment class action against P.A.M. Transport Inc. on Wednesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of systemically denying employment to older job applicants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-05104, Cross v. P.A.M. Transport, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 28, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Cross

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

P.A.M. Transport, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination