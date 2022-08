Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Generac Power Systems to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for claims pertaining to an undelivered generator, was filed by Burwell Eisenberger on behalf of Myles Cross. The case is 3:22-cv-00459, Cross v. Battles et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 4:08 PM