New Suit - Contract

Proskauer Rose filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. and Travel Staff LLC in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, seeking a declaration establishing the validity of arbitration agreements and terms and conditions of employment, pursues claims against Dariia Feldenheimer, Bobbie Holland-Montoya and Jena Trowbridge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80919, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. v. Feldenheimer.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Travel Staff, LLC

Proskauer Rose

defendants

Bobbie Holland-Montoya

Dariia Feldenheimer

Jena Trowbridge

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract