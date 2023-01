News From Law.com International

The new year has gotten off to a brisk start for cross-border M&A in Europe, with a handful of megadeals announced in early January and helmed by Big Law. The deals are in infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and digital—all sectors that lawyers have told Law.com International would be promising in 2023 despite a general downturn in transactional work that started in the second half of 2022.

January 10, 2023