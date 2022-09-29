Crosley Greens Freedom Uncertain after 11th Circuit Affirms ...

News From Law.com

In the next few months, Crowell & Morning pro bono litigators Keith Harrison, Jeane Thomas and Vincent Galluzzo will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine a decision last week by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit that affirmed the ability of Florida, Georgia and Alabama prosecutors to withhold exculpatory information that is inadmissible as evidence. The forthcoming writ of certiorari is the end of the road for 65-year-old Crosley Green, who has been on house arrest for 15 months following 32 years in prison—including 19 years on death row—for the 1989 murder of Charles "Chip" Flynn in Brevard County, which Green has always maintained he did not commit.

September 29, 2022, 10:57 AM