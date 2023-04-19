News From Law.com

Crosley Green Returns to Prison as Crowell Pro Bono Team Hol...

Faith is the only thing keeping Crosley Green going nowadays. After two years of freedom, the 65-year-old Titusville, Florida, man was ordered back to prison on Monday for a 1989 murder he has always maintained he did not commit. "I have faith in God that He will find a way. I believe He will show everyone who is willing to look at my case that I deserve to be free," Green said in a statement provided by Crowell & Moring, his pro bono counsel of 15 years. "I am not bitter. I am not down and out. I am trying to set an example of faith and hope for my family, for my church, and for my town."

April 19, 2023, 5:11 PM

