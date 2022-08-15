Who Got The Work

Rebecca Stone of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for foster care agency SequelCare of Florida in a pending employment lawsuit. The case was filed June 30 in Florida Middle District Court by Florin Gray Bouzas Owens on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was unlawfully terminated in retaliation for reporting Medicaid compliance concerns. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:22-cv-01495, Crosby v. SequelCare of Florida, LLC.

Health Care

August 15, 2022, 4:13 AM