New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Federman & Sherwood, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 current and former employees' personally indefinable information vulnerable to a cyberattack between January 2023 to March 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02388, Crooks v. Sysco Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 29, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Crooks

Plaintiffs

Federman Sherwood

defendants

Sysco Corporation

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims