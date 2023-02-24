Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler; Ogden Murphy Wallace PLLC; and Ashbaugh Beal LLP have entered appearances for Equity Residential and Lincoln Property in a pending antitrust class action. The action, filed Jan. 10 in Washington Western District Court by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of colluding to fix lease rates through RealPage's AI rent-setting software. Co-defendants are also represented by Perkins Coie; Sheppard Mullin; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, is 2:23-cv-00054, Crook v. RealPage Inc et al.

Real Estate

February 24, 2023, 10:43 AM