New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's data analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01907, Crook v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 02, 2022, 8:51 PM