Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Day Pitney on Friday removed a lawsuit against Rushmore Loan Management Services and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by attorney Todd S. Dion on behalf of Brian V. Cronin, who accuses the defendants of breaching a mortgage contract. The case is 1:23-cv-10699, Cronin v. Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian V. Cronin

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Todd S. Dion

defendants

Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

defendant counsels

Day Pitney

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property