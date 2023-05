New Suit - Website Accessibility

Stein Saks filed a website accessibility class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against boutique micro-lot coffee roasting company Coperaco LLC, doing business as Stone Street Coffee. The complaint contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04322, Cromitie v. Coperaco LLC.

May 25, 2023, 4:41 AM

Seana Cromitie

Stein Saks

Coperaco LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA