Footwear company Crocs filed a trade secrets lawsuit against competitor Joybees LLC and CEO Kellen McCarvel on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit accuses McCarvel, a former midlevel manager at Crocs, of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to help grow Joybees after leaving Crocs. The complaint was filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and Kelley Drye & Warren. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01719, Crocs Inc. v. Joybees LLC et al.

July 06, 2023, 8:00 PM

Crocs, Inc.

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Joybees LLC

Kellen McCarvel

