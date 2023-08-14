Who Got The Work

Emily M. Petroski and Benjamin D. Wu of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Audi of America LLC in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed June 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Sterling Attorneys on behalf of a product support engineer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, is 2:23-cv-11522, Crockett v. Audi of America, Inc.

Automotive

August 14, 2023, 1:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander T. Crockett

Plaintiffs

Sterling Attorneys At Law, P.C.

defendants

Audi of America, Inc.

Audi of America, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination