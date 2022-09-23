Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon and other defendants to Mississippi Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Bruce Turner PLLC and other attorneys on behalf of the estate of Ebony Crockett, an Amazon employee who was shot and killed by a former co-worker after leaving her shift at a fulfillment center. The case is 3:22-cv-00206, Crockett v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 23, 2022, 7:53 PM