Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Mercy Hospital to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Kristine Shilt on behalf of Danielle Croce, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after being denied a religious exception to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 4:23-cv-00394, Peterson et al v. Mercy Virtua. The case is 4:23-cv-00396, Croce v. Mercy Hospital.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 12:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Croce

Plaintiffs

Kristine Shilt

defendants

Mercy Hospital

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination