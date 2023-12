News From Law.com

Customer relationship management (CRM) provider Nexl announced that it has raised $6.6 million in Series A funding in a round co-led by Shearwater Capital and Australia-based B2B venture capital firm EVP, an existing Nexl investor. The Series A raise brings Nexl's total 2023 funding to $10 million.

December 01, 2023, 5:05 PM

