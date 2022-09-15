Critics Are Pushing Back at a Proposed New York Law That Cou...

News From Law.com

Predicting economic consequences that it says would be damaging to the state, a good-government group has launched a publicity effort to veto a bill that would align New York with most other U.S. states in permitting the families of wrongful death victims to recover compensation for their emotional anguish. The Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York launched an ad campaign on Thursday against S74A, which was sponsored by state Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, and approved by lawmakers earlier this year.

New York

September 15, 2022, 12:52 PM